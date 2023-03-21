LuAnne Countryman

LuAnne Countryman, age 66, of Correctionville, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Correctionville Specialty Care of Correctionville.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville.