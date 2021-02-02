Cayson Abeita, 6-month-old son of Ana Bel Rouillard and Alrick Abeita, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE. Burial will be in the Hobo Creek Cemetery, Santee, NE.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE and continue until service time on Friday. There will be prayer services held each evening at 7:00 p.m.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details.
Our sweet baby boy was always the happiest in the house. His smile would light up the room and his eyes sparkled like the stars. We will forever remember his little happy spirit. Always so eager to love, always so eager to play, always so eager to share his smile with the world. This little man has touched so many hearts in his little time on this earth. Our Fat Man will forever be engrained in our memory. We will miss his laughs, his kisses, his hugs. Each and every one of us will carry a piece of Cayson in our hearts.
Dakota Name
Wambdi HO Waste
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 3, 2021
