Gladys Ruth Weidenbach, 90, surrounded by family, passed away peacefully at Scotland Good Samaritan Center Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, followed by a prayer service at Scotland Community Church, Scotland, SD.

The funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Scotland Community Church. Burial will follow at the Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland, SD.

Goglin Funeral Home, Tripp, is honored to serve the family of Gladys Weidenbach.