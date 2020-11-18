Milo Jennings Hagen went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born on May 1, 1934 in Arlington, South Dakota, to Mathias and Julia (Swenson) Hagen, but the family moved to Vienna, South Dakota no long after. When Mathias died, Milo, his sister and their mother moved to Sioux Falls were Milo attended Washington High School.
While living in Sioux Falls, Milo worked for Gibson Products, Goodyear Tire, and Josten Concrete. On November 29, 1954 he married Donna Hunter and with this union four daughters, Melinda, Sandra, Juli, and Stephanie and one son Michael, who died in infancy. The couple divorced in 1969.
Milo moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa where he worked in the maintenance department for Friendship Haven, then Fort Dodge Housing Agency. On October 7, 1978 Milo married Patricia Guzinski and to this union Milo gained five step children Mark, Maureen, Monica, Michael and Matthew.
Once Milo retired in 1996, he and Pat moved to Yankton South Dakota. He was not ready for retirement and went to work for Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health, retiring again at the age of 72. Milo was musical and enjoyed playing guitar and the accordion. He would serenade his beloved Patti with their song “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” and during campouts he loved jammin’ with friends. He and Pat enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and camping with friends. Milo also enjoyed auto races and dancing. In 2018 he and Pat moved to Ames, Iowa. He was friends with Bill W. for 40 years and a friend to many others who will miss him greatly.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Patty: daughters, Melinda (David) Olinger of Lincoln Nebraska, Sandra Poppens of Carlisle, Iowa, Julie Hagen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Stephanie (Randy) Lee of Columbia, Missouri: stepchildren, Mark (Michelle) Guzinski of Parker, Colorado, Maureen (Jerry) Patterson of Ames, Iowa Monica Klinkefus of Waverley, Iowa, Michael (Ella) Guzinski of Parker, Colorado and Matthew (Sandra) Guzinski of Lakewood, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents. sister and brother-in-law, Elise and Orven Steen, sons-in-laws, Lyle Poppen and Steve Klinkefus, and an infant son, Michael. Milo was grandpa to 22 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local food pantry in memory of Milo.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 19, 2020
