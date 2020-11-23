Funeral Mass for Raymond Barkley, 92, of Ravinia will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. The service will be livestreamed at stpaulstmark.com. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Rosary/Wake service at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Robert Barkley, 92, of Ravinia died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.
Ray, the son of Arthur and Luella (Trickler) Barkley, was born in Wagner, SD on February 28, 1928. He attended school at Ravinia and was a member of the basketball team. He left school early to help his parents on the farm while his brothers Earl and Harvey were in the service.
Ray married Lois Sanders on January 31, 1949 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Geddes. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Ray and Lois were blessed with eight children.
Ray loved farming; his tractors, especially his IHC 986; and building things. Even at 92 he was still out working on his tractors and his museum.
Ray had a good memory and was always reciting rhymes that his grandchildren wanted him to record.
Ray was a member of St. Mark’s Parish in Lake Andes. He was a former volunteer fireman with the Ravinia Fire Department.
Thankful for having shared his life are his children Ron (Lee) of Yankton, Sharon Wieseler of Polo, Diana (Jim) MacDonald of Big Piney, WY, Marcia (Al) Podzimek of Wagner, Glenda Podzimek of Wagner, Robert (Frankie) of Emmett, ID, Rena Hebda of Yankton and Rodney (Jill) of Spearfish; 36 grandchildren; 86 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law Janice (David) Oleson of Rapid City; brothers-in-law: Vince Sanders of California, Donald (Pat) Sanders of Lead, and Jerome (Joyce) Sanders of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his parents Arthur and Luella, brother Harvey, brother and sister-in-law Earl and Margaret; sister and brother-in-law Lucille and Allen Kyle; daughter-in-law Bonnie Barkley; son-in-law Ron Wieseler; and father and mother-in-law Joe & Rena Sanders.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 24, 2020
Commented