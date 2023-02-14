Jay Stockwell

Jay E. Stockwell, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers are Tucker Stockwell, Bryce Stockwell, Judd Garner, Tim Burbach, Kelly Stockwell and Troy Fuelberth.
Jay was born on September 4, 1936, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Francis Newton McKibbon. He was adopted by Harry and Margaret (Newton) Stockwell of Hartington. Jay grew up in Hartington and attended K-12 at Hartington Public Schools. As a child, he used to shine shoes at the barber shop and in high school, worked for Clyde Booth’s grocery store. Jay also helped his father by driving a rural mail route. After graduation, he went to work for Cedar Knox Rural Electric Association (REA). On October 14, 1958, Jay married Sharon Forinash at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. He worked for REA for 40 years and retired due to a back injury. In June of 1996, Jay and Sharon moved to Loveland, Colorado. Jay became an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He volunteered many hours and was awarded the Knight of the Year. Jay also did all the mowing for St. John’s Catholic Church which was something he truly enjoyed as he loved being outside and using the riding mower. As his health didn’t allow him to continue, he had a hard time adjusting to this. Jay loved playing cards and played poker with the Knights after their meetings. In June 2021, they moved to Yankton and lived at Majestic Bluffs.
Jay is survived by his wife, Sharon Stockwell of Yankton; daughter, LaCinda Lange of Loveland, CO; three sons: Charles (Sherry) Stockwell of Vermillion, SD, Ronald (Nenette) Stockwell of Loveland, and Michael (Tonya) Stockwell of Columbus, NE; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Lynn Stockwell of Canoga Park, CA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: John (June) Stockwell, James (Marjorie) Stockwell and Jerry Stockwell; one sister, Mary Jean (Ed) Rozier.
