Jay Stockwell

Jay E. Stockwell, age 86, of Yankton, South Dakota, and formerly of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington at a later date.