Douglas Severson

Douglas Allen Severson, age 67, of Vermillion, South Dakota, peacefully left this world on September 5, 2023.
A celebration of his life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Some of his cremated remains will be at rest in Yankton, while others will be spread at the farm.
Douglas “Doug” Allen Severson was born July 18, 1956, to Dale and Evelyn (Erickson) Severson in Vermillion, South Dakota. He was the middle child, between Peggy and Tammy. He attended Prairie Bell Country School and Vermillion High School.
His first job was at the Standard Service Station in Vermillion followed by 32 years at the University of South Dakota. He regularly cleared snow from the roof of the DakotaDome during blizzards and watched the inflatable roof collapse on one occasion.
Other work included 10 years with Wieman Excavation. In retirement, he claimed his favorite job was peacefully moving dirt. He wanted to work forever, as it gave him something to do.
Doug had a heart of gold. He would do anything for his friends and family.
He married Madonna Kilbride on March 12, 1977, in Vermillion. They raised three kids: Nicholas Allen, making Doug a proud father for the first time, followed by Adam Thomas, who has the same dedication to family and work ethic as his dad, and he was gifted a girl, Natalie Rose, born on Father’s Day.
Doug loved hunting (especially with Adam), keeping a keen eye on crops, trees and animals, and always being observant of the weather and news. He relished the peace of the countryside.
Doug’s adventures included: bringing horses into friends’ bedrooms, bringing motorcycles into his living room, sending pictures of his “ol’ lady” into Easyrider Magazine, trips to Sturgis, and adventures on snowmobiles, motorcycles, horses, etc. Doug’s latest ride was a Polaris Ranger.
He spent time on the riding mower tractor pull circuit. He took his souped-up tractor, “Overtime,” to various pulls, with kids in tow.
Doug was a fan of Willie Nelson, until Willie gave his wife a kiss on-stage. After that, Bob Seger became his favorite, and he never took Madonna to a Seger concert. He loved cowboy boots and blue jeans and prided himself on his goulash and homemade pizza.
Doug cut no corners to support his kids. He was proud of Nick for getting sober (2014) and starting a family, Adam for being an awesome dad and husband, and Natalie for being a dedicated single mother. He adored his grandkids and always had a special light in his eye when he saw them.
His “retirement” was far from what he hoped, as he fought a courageous medical battle. He enjoyed one last slice of city life (at Nick & Meg’s) watching traffic and neighbors pass by and keeping an eye on the garden/crops.
He hoped to get back to the farm, but as life taught him, we don’t always get what we wished for; be grateful for your blessings.
His family is thankful for all the medical staff at Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera Home Hospice, Sacred Heart Hospital, and Avera Physical Therapy.
He spent his final days trying to keep anyone from being sad; he would rather have you remember his smile and blue eyes.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and nephew, Jason Nichols.
Forever loved and missed, Doug is survived by Nicholas (Margaret), Adam (Stephanie), and Natalie, all of Yankton, South Dakota; as well as grandchildren: Oaklee, Emma, Maxamillion, Gracie, and Dylan, all of Yankton. He is survived by sisters, Peggy (Kent) Wathier of Yankton, and Tammy (Shad) Bratberg of Gayville; and nieces: Melissa Nichols, Amber (Eric) Myers, and Katie Bratberg; and other cousins/relatives. Additionally, his ex-wife, Madonna Adams, remained a loving friend and co-parent. Special thanks to cousin, Donald, and Janet Lyso for being loyal visitors in his final year.
