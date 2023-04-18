Bernard Kubal

Bernard Joseph Kubal, 88, of Yankton, SD, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton, with Fr. Michael Newago, CFC, officiating. Refreshments will be served, followed by inurnment with military rites, at approximately noon, in the Yankton City Cemetery.
Bernard was born to Martin E. and Frances (Pesicka) Kubal on July 14, 1934, in Lake Andes, South Dakota. Family lore records that day as being 114º in the shade. When he was 8 months old, the family moved to a farm west of Tabor, SD. He attended Wilson School #59 through the 8th grade, graduating from Tabor High School in 1953. He operated the family farm with his father until the summer of 1957 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in France until being discharged in 1959 at which time he married Phyllis Larson of Yankton, SD. Bernard continued to farm with his father until his parents’ retirement in 1963 when he assumed ownership of the farm. Following his retirement from farming in 1998, he and Phyllis moved to Yankton. He was always happiest when he could be out riding his motorcycle, a hobby he enjoyed since his teenage years until a shoulder injury at age 74 put an end to his riding days. Bernard was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and had served on the board of the Wilson School District #59 of Bon Homme County.
Survivors include his daughters, Karen Kubal, Jayne Larson and Lynda Jochims (Richard); four grandchildren, Rosanna (Ryan) Zachary, Krystal (John) Krenzke, Andrew Chleborad and Adam Chleborad; his sister, Marcy (John) Kudrna and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; his parents and seven siblings.
Memorials may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church, Yankton and the Heartland Humane Society, Yankton.
Commented