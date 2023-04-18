Bernard Kubal

Bernard Joseph Kubal, 88, of Yankton, SD, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at The Arbors at Lakewood in Springfield, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Christ Episcopal Church in Yankton, with Fr. Michael Newago, CFC, officiating. Refreshments will be served, followed by inurnment with military rites, at approximately noon, in the Yankton City Cemetery.