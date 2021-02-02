Corleine Mernin passed away January 28, 2021 in Yankton, SD at the age of 82.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time. Please practice social distancing guidelines while attending.
A private family inurnment will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yankton.
Corleine (Corky) Ruth Janssen was born in Kingsburg, SD on October 10, 1938 to James and Ruth Janssen.
Her early years were spent in Rapid City and Eagle Butte, SD.
As a young woman she competed in the South Dakota Snow Queen festival in 1956 and was named Miss Snow Queen Eagle Butte and was runner up in the state competition.
She graduated from Eagle Butte High School in 1956 and moved to Sioux Falls to attend the South Dakota Beauty Academy. She received her cosmetology license in 1957.
On April 14, 1958 she married Joseph Dean Mernin at St Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD.
Corleine worked as a hairdresser in Sioux Falls, Tyndall and Yankton for many years, with an extremely loyal clientele. She was also employed by County Lanes and Shop EZ.
She began bowling in the late sixties and eventually achieved much success winning many awards and tournaments. In addition to bowling she had many other hobbies including painting, quilting and crocheting. Corleine had a huge heart and her door was always open. There was always coffee on and games or cards to be played.
She is survived by her three daughters and one son and their spouses Cynthia (Dennis) Nunnally of Allen, Texas, Kelly (Sharon) Mernin of Yankton, South Dakota, Kathy (Jeff) Driver of St Helena, Nebraska, and Kristi (Larry) Masterson of Hartford, South Dakota; 5 grandchildren Conor Nunnally of Dallas Texas, Caitlan (Bryce) Slagle of Anna, Texas, Michaela Miller of Yankton South Dakota, Dylan Masterson of Hartford, South Dakota, Cheyanne Masterson of Hartford, South Dakota; 4 step-grandchild Robert Nunnally of St Louis, Missouri, Kristen Scissons of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Amanda (Josh) Stucky of Menno, South Dakota, Emily Scissons of Brandon, South Dakota; 3 great-grandchildren Noah, James and Conner.
Corleine is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Hanf and James Janssen, a step mother Alice Janssen, her husband Joseph Mernin, brother John Janssen and a special aunt Gladys Jochim.
