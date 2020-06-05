Rebecca “Becky” Thunker, 66, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 3:25 am
