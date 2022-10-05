Henry Zimmerman, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, with Reverend Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m..
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Kaiser, Riley Zimmerman, Nathan Zimmerman, Cole Zimmerman, Caleb Zimmerman, Mitchel Zimmerman, and Henry Zimmerman. Honorary pallbearers will be Henry’s grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Henry Zimmerman was born June 26, 1937, to Louis and Cresentia (Schroeder) Zimmerman in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up on the farm near St. Helena, Nebraska and attended school in St. Helena. He helped on the family farm, worked for Emery Heine and did some custom farming in the St. Helena area for a few years. He married Jeanette Kleinschmit on April 22, 1963, in Bow Valley, Nebraska. They moved to a farm near Yankton, South Dakota and farmed in the Yankton/Tabor area his whole life.
Henry was a hardworking, smart man who had a great mind for what needed to be done and how to do it. He had a great sense of humor, loved playing jokes on people, and messing with the dogs. He loved dogs and always had one with him in the pickup, wherever he went. He enjoyed listening to polka music, hunting, playing Sheepshead, attending bull sales, traveling to Wyoming and butchering with his brother-in-law, Danny Eickhoff. He loved being on the farm, attending to the cattle, plowing the ground, cutting wood and loved a good brushfire.
He was an active member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor, South Dakota, where he participated on the parish council, served as a eucharistic minister, and was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Henry also served on the boards for the Yankton County Government Center Planning Commission and Yankton County Soil Conservation.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Zimmerman of Yankton, South Dakota; six sons: Harold (Rhonda) Zimmerman of St. Helena, Nebraska; Duane (Nancy) Zimmerman of Yankton; Steve Zimmerman of Yankton; Mark (Kristi) Zimmerman of Yankton; Gary (Grace) Zimmerman of Tabor, South Dakota; and Philip (Ann) Zimmerman of Norfolk, Nebraska; son-in-law, Kelly Kaiser of Fordyce, Nebraska; 17 grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Della Rae Eickhoff of Fordyce; and two brothers: Don (Anna Mae) Zimmerman of Tyndall, South Dakota and Joe (Shirley) Zimmerman of St. Helena.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kayleen Kaiser; daughter-in-law, Sheila Zimmerman; sister, Mary Jean Kleinschmit and brothers-in-law, Daniel Eickhoff and Don Kleinschmit.
