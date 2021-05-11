Neil A. Heier, 72, of Gayville died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Gayville Lutheran Church in Gayville with Pastor Ben Eisele officiating. Burial will be in the Gayville Cemetery in Gayville with military honors provided by the Rudolph-Christensen Post No. 237 in Gayville and the Patriot Guard.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
