Kirk Dougherty

Kirk Dougherty, 63, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mason Funeral Home in Winner, SD. Burial will be held at a later date.