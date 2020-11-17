Alberta M. Pearson, age 86, of Viborg, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Viborg with Pastor Max Whitehead officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery at Wakonda. Masks will be required for all attending.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to your favorite charity. For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com
Alberta was born on May 31, 1934 to Casper and Olive Jensen in rural Wakonda, South Dakota. She graduated from Wakonda High School in 1952. She attended Madison General Beadle College, and later taught at West Prairie Country School and several others. She also worked at the Pleasant Valley and First Lutheran Churches as part-time secretary for 15 years, and serial librarian at Lomen Health Sciences Library at the University of South Dakota from 1985 until her retirement on June 30, 2000.
She enjoyed traveling with her sisters to Norway, England and Disneyland in California, and also playing cards.
Alberta is survived by one sister Maxine Cook of Lincoln, California, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lyle Pearson, her brother Howard, and sister-in-law Deloris Jensen; her sister Evangeline Jensen, one brother-in-law, Robert D. Cook and niece Dianne Lynn Jensen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to your favorite charity or the Union Cemetery Mowing Account at First Premier Bank, P.O. Box 326 Wakonda, SD 57073.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/oursaviorsviborg/live/.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 18, 2020
Commented