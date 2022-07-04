Joan Angela Elizabeth Wright’s name came to the top of the list at 4:09 p.m. on June 30, 2022, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota, at the age of 68.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a time of sharing.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers will be her nephews: Eric Hardy, Adam Hardy, Shane Wright, Jordan Wright, and Jay Wright. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces: Leah Brehm, Alyssa Hult, Elizabeth Juarez, Paige Wright, Stephanie Austin, Julia Barhite, and Jane Wright.
Joan Angela Elizabeth Wright was born February 24, 1954, in Yankton, South Dakota to Keith L and Elizabeth “Liz” (Weier) Wright. She graduated from Yankton high School in 1972 an attended Mitchell Technical Institute, where she earned a diploma as a licensed practical nurse. She worked several years in Yankton at Sacred Heart Hospital, before moving to Pebble Beach, California, to work at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula College to become a registered nurse. It was at this time that she met Dr. David D. Spilker, M.D. and they had many joyful times together. Over 20 years, they visited Hawaii 40 times on vacations. Joan completed her classes in California and returned to Yankton to attend Mount Marty College, graduating in 1983 with a Registered Nursing and Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She was very proud that she made the Dean’s List every semester at Mount Marty.
Joan went back to California for 10 more years, eventually returning to South Dakota to be with her family. She volunteered as a tutor in the reading programs for the first grades at Webster and Stewart Schools in Yankton. She also worked, teaching adults to read and write. Joan was known for the decorative wreaths and swags she made by hand for her family and friends, her love of gardening, interior decorating, sending cards and her fondness for reading. In her younger years she loved to walk, bike and run by herself or with her friends in beautiful Pebble Beach, California. She loved and will be truly missed by her special friend in South Dakota, Dean Jansen.
Survivors include her brothers: Terry (Cindy) Wright, Rich (Mary) Wright, Tom (Deb) Wright, Jeff (Laurie) Wright and sister: Lisa (Mark) Hardy; five nephews, seven nieces and many great nieces and nephews as well as many special cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and some close friends.
To post an online sympathy message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 5, 2022
Commented