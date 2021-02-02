Ta Oyate Duta Thomas, 16, of Bloomfield, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Isanti Community School Gym, Santee, Nebraska. Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee.
Visitations will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Warriors Lodge, Santee, and continue until service time of Friday. There will be a prayer service each evening at 7 p.m. at the Warriors Lodge.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the service details.
