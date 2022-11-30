James Kuchta

James Paul “Jim” Kuchta, age 65 of Yankton, SD gained his wings Saturday, November 26, 2022. Jim passed peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his family at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will take place on a later date. Visitations will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.