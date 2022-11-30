James Paul “Jim” Kuchta, age 65 of Yankton, SD gained his wings Saturday, November 26, 2022. Jim passed peacefully to his heavenly home surrounded by his family at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Michael Jordan officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will take place on a later date. Visitations will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Honorary pallbearers are Kenny Kuchta, David Miller, Greg Ehresmann, John Fitzgerald, Dean Gustad, and Steven Peterson.
Jim was born April 28, 1957, in Scotland, SD to Paul and Florence (Sparks) Kuchta. He attended McKennly Country School until the 5th grade, then attended Utica Elementary School. After, he attended Scotland High School and graduated in 1975.
Jim Married Kimberly Jane McClung August 28, 1983. They were married for 39 years. To this union 3 sons were born. John Paul Kuchta March 13, 1985, Jacob (Jake) James Kuchta September 22, 1988, and Jared Keith Kuchta November 4, 1992.
Jim was a hardworking man. He worked on the family farm with his father. He was a Pinkerton Security Guard at Kolbergs. Jim drove wrecker for Gary’s repair and wrecker service. He worked at Gramps, Paul’s Quick Stop, Ben Fish Tire, Ken Bitterman Ford, and Robinson Ehret Ford. Jim was very handy and could fix anything and everything with what he had on hand. He was a wealth of information. People would often come to him with question on how to fix things. He could tell what was wrong with a vehicle just by listening to it, even over the phone.
Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, target shooting, camping, woodworking, and fast cars. He made his own weights for fishing and reloaded his own ammunition. Jim was an animal lover. He especially loved his dog George and his cats. He was always wanting to bring home more animals. Jim was a good storyteller. He loved to tell stories about his many adventures. He loved a good laugh. Jim could talk to anyone whether he knew them or not.
Jim was a very caring person. He loved his family and his friends. His grandsons, Paul and William, held a special place in his heart. There were many teenagers that found their way to Jim’s home. He always took them in. He called them his adopted children and they called him Dad. Jim took very good care of his family and his friends. He would help anyone in need. Jim had a big heart. There are many fond memories of good times had. There is more love for Jim than he could have ever known, and he will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by his wife Kim, his son John (Kendra) Kuchta, and grandsons Paul and William of Yankton, his son Jake (Bonnie) Kuchta of Sioux Falls, and his son Jared Kuchta of Yankton, as well as his sister Sharon (David) Miller of Utica, mother-in-law Mary McClung of Harrisburg, Brother-in-laws Miles (Marilyn) McClung of McCook Lake and Mark (Mary) McClung of Harrisburg, and his sister-in-law Kelli (Brian) McLemore of Harrisburg, along with many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Paul and Florence Kuchta, his father-in-law Keith McClung, and his dog George.
