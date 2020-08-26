Agnes L. Sparks, 94, of Viborg and formerly of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen officiating. Burial of cremated remains will follow in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Agnes’ services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those attending in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
