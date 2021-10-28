Alice Goeken Oct 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alice A. Goeken, age 88, of Scotland, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera in Scotland.Alice’s funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 29, at Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, 42552 298th St. rural Scotland. Further details are available on our website, Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland, www.goglinfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Grain Elevator/Truck Drivers - Crofton Elevator Oct 28, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGrocery Prices On The RiseLattie Jr. and Carol DraughonHartington Man Gets Continuance On Felony ChargesSettlement May Be Near In 2017 ATV DeathLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingCity OKs Increase In Aquatic Center FeesA Global Triumph For YanktonLeon SchremppDaily Record: ArrestsLattie Jr. And Carol Draughon Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (9)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: Boundaries (5)A Scandal Of Trusts (4)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
