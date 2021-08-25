Chris Gunderson, age 67, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Vicar Mary Hendricks Wilkens officiating. Burial will be at the Vangen Lutheran Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 26 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Honorary urn bearers will be Jorgen Wadkins, Dave Dringman, JD O’Grady, Tom Knutson, Ron Harris, Dave Runge, Ed Jared, John Hansen and his fishing buddies from the wall.
Chris was born November 1, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Jack and Diane (Bruget) Gunderson. He grew up on a farm outside of Mission Hill. He attended Volin High School for two years and then Yankton High School for two years, graduating in 1971. Chris married Paula (Nelson) Novotny on March 3, 1974. They were divorced in 1982 and Chris married Nori Yeager on July 24, 1984. Chris started his working career for a meat packing company in Mission Hill and then Cimpl’s Packing Company in Yankton. He also worked for Olson Pest Technicians where he earned the nickname “Flea Bag” from his step-children. In 1976, Chris began his long career with Kolberg-Pioneer in Yankton. He started out as a welder and then became a service representative, working for the company for over 30 years until his health forced him to retire. With his career as a service representative, he was able to travel extensively and was fortunate enough to get paid to see most of the 50 states through work. Chris along with fishing partner Dave Dringman also started DC Guide Service which they ran in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Chris lived life to the fullest and was always on the go. He loved fishing, hunting, butchering, camping and gardening. Chris also enjoyed baking and cooking and was known for his pancakes and fish batter. He was stubborn and it was his way or the highway, but he was also very loving and very kind. He will be greatly missed.
Chris is survived by his children: Corey Gunderson (Jenny Gratzfeld) of Sioux Falls, Don Novotny of Denver, CO, Denise Novotny of Phoenix, AZ, David (Erin) Novotny of Phoenix, Dan (Kay) Novotny of Yankton, and Brandy of Yankton; grandchildren: Brady, Alexandra, Madison, Davian, Tori, and Oliver; special friend, Susan Stahlecker of Yankton; mother Diane Gunderson of Yankton; two sisters, Lynn (Tom) Balfany of Yankton and Beth (John) Hoebelheinrich of Yankton; and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jack Gunderson; ex-wife, Paula Jones; and second wife, Nori Gunderson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 26, 2021
