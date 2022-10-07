Marilyn (Swensen-Erickson) Cragun, 80, of Yankton, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.