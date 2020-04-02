Joseph G. “Joe” Zdenek, age 93 of Yankton, SD passed away early Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Due to the current health restriction conditions a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held including family only will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020 with Rev. Anthony Urban officiating. Live streaming provided at https://www.facebook.com/opsahl.kostel.14 starting at noon. Burial will be in the Polish Cemetery, rural Lesterville, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard and the SDARNGHG.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
A private funeral service will be held at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton on April 3, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with a rosary at noon with Father Anthony Urban of St. John the Baptist Church, Lesterville officiating. Burial will follow at the Polish Cemetery rural Lesterville. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home website so those who cannot attend in person can join in the services.
Joe was born on the family farm near Lesterville to Joseph A. and Josephine (Bloch) Zdenek on March 5, 1927. He went to high school at Scotland High School and graduated in 1945. He joined the army and was stationed in Alaska during WW2. He married Lois Meyer on June 15, 1949 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, NE. Joe farmed near Lesterville all of his life. Joe was an avid hunter and conservationist, and was ahead of the times. He raised pheasants and provided plots for the wildlife to feed and allowed people, (free of charge), to come from out of state to hunt his land. He built waterways and dams to control erosion on the farm. He provided plots for the wildlife through the winters. His generous personality was evident in all parts of his life, from neighbors, his insurance and gravel customers, his family and his Church. Following the death of Joe’s first wife, he married Helen Rempp. He was a man of many talents and quite the problem solver. Joe was known to build his own tools and parts if the existing piece didn’t fit. His shop was his sanctuary where, although seemingly unorganized he knew exactly where everything was located. The turmoil that resulted during the summer when Lois and his kids reorganized the shop while he was hauling gravel caused him much frustration!! He and Lois also frequented many local casinos as a driver of a van/bus with friends from the area. He enjoyed playing poker, blackjack and other card games. Joe loved spending time with his turkeys, cats and most especially the grandkids. His face glowed each time he saw them.
Joe is survived by his current wife, Helen (Rempp) Zdenek of Scotland, SD; six children: Linda Nielsen of Sioux Falls, SD, Ruby Zdenek of Albuquerque, NM, Barbara (Kevin Hochstein) Perk of Yankton, SD; Peggy (Ray) Zdenek-Burgien of Cheyenne, WY, Josef (Rhonda Dritz) Zdenek of Yankton, SD and Patricia (Bruce) Bailey of Yankton, SD; step-daughter, Donna (Chuck) Kronaizl of Moville, IA; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Cameron of Yankton, SD and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Lois (Meyer) Zdenek; one granddaughter; two brothers and three sisters.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Riverfront at Majestic Bluffs and all of the family and friends who have supported them during his life.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 3, 2020
Commented