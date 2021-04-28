Robert Wayne Oien, age 84, of Yankton and formerly of Volin, SD passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A few days later, Friday, April 16, 2021 Norma Jean (Stock) Oien, age 78, Robert’s wife of nearly 60 years, passed away. Both Robert and Norma, patients at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, were fortunate to have family at their side.
Joint visitation will be held Friday, April 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a short service at 7 p.m. at Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton.
Joint memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton with Pastor Mark Ostrem officiating. Inurnment will take place at the Vangen Church Cemetery, Mission Hill, SD.
Robert was born July 3, 1936 in Yankton to John and Clara (Johnson) Oien. Robert attended and graduated from Gayville High School. He was a member of the United States Army and served from April 17, 1956 until September 3, 1958. After his honorable discharge from the Army, Robert met Norma Stock and they were married on July 3, 1961, in Pipestone Minnesota, just short of 60 years of marriage together.
Robert and Norma lived in Yankton where they began their family before moving to rural Volin and resided there until moving into Volin and later back into Yankton. Robert spent 43 years working for the Yankton County Highway Department until his retirement.
Robert enjoyed tending to his garden, spending time with his grandkids, collecting old tractors, spending his last few winters in Arizona and spending time traveling with Norma. Robert always loved having company over, visiting and being able to share stories of his younger days. Robert was a member of the American Legion, the Volin town board, Volin Volunteer Fire Department, the Volin First Responders and was a Deacon at Faith United Church in rural Volin.
Norma was born Jan 16, 1943 to Theodore and Delores (Peterson) Stock in Wagner, South Dakota. Norma was raised in Lake Andes, SD until age 12 moving to Yankton and also to Chamberlain for a time as her step-father worked for the Corp of Engineers. Later, Norma moved back to Yankton and began working at Korner Post.
Norma married Robert Oien July 3, 1961. Norma worked at M-Tron for 10 years and then spent 28 years working for the South Dakota Human Services Center until retiring. After retirement, Norma continued to work in various nursing homes as she loved caring for elderly citizens. Norma was also a member of the Volin First Responders. Norma enjoyed spending much of her time completing crafts, crocheting, canning and baking, as well as browsing antique stores and collecting antiques. Norma also enjoyed the many hours and days she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Norma completely retired to spend time with Robert and their many winter trips to Arizona.
Robert and Norma are survived by daughters, Cindy (Scott) Hendricks (Sioux Falls), Koni (Ron) Knutson (Crescent, Iowa), and Shari (Paul) Gustad (Volin), and son Mike (Shelly) Oien (Kilmarnock, VA); grandchildren Chris Bye and Morgan Werner (Gayville), Mathew and Shania Bye (Gayville), Nicole Bye (Brookings), Sara (Nick) Knutson (Omaha), Kirstin (Matt) La Roe (Omaha), Elizabeth (Kole) Wynia (Avon), Nicholas Sayler (Lesterville), Laura (Matt) Lyngstad (Irene) and Mark (Chelsea) Gustad (Volin), as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
Robert is also survived by his brothers Kenneth (Louise) of Yankton and Gene (Mary) of Machesney Park, IL, and sisters Jeanette (Marlin) Hizel of Mesa, AZ and Phyllis Nelson of Mesa, AZ. Norma is also survived by her brother Robert Stock (Wagner) and sisters Betty Hauglin (Sioux Falls) and Bonnie Sejba (Minnesota).
Robert was preceded in death by his parents and brothers – Orvin, Clayton, Larry, and Henry Oien. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore Stock and Delores (William) Vellek, and her grandparents as well as several aunts and uncles.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 29, 2021
