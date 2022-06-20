Kelly Johnson Jun 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kelly G. Johnson, 50, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Jun 17, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions - Sacred Heart Monastery 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDave JanssenLeslie MehlhaffJohn KochSounding The Alarm At The LakeMary Kay WheelerKenneth ‘Doc’ and Nola Jean Custis3 Pit Bulls Recovered From Freeman AttackUPDATE: James ‘Jim’ RemboldFreeman Man Faces Charges In Dog AttackKicking In Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ (23)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (18)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Our American Battlefield (15)Amendment C Made Simple (14)Letter: Stop Spending Overseas (14)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (12)Mental Health And The LGBTQ Issue (9)Letter: Some Perspective (8)Letter: American Innovation (8)Letter: Democracy Or Democratic Republic? (7)A Profile In Heroism (6)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)Guns: Everything Old Is New Again (4)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)City Mulls The Rate Of Rates (2)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)All SD Voters Have A Stake In June 7 Election (1)Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Amendment C Aims To Undercut Democracy (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1)‘Lost&Found’ Organization Expands Its Role In Suicide Prevention (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
