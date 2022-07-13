Gary Harper Morris passed away July 4, 2022, in Wakonda, South Dakota. Gary was born December 14, 1955, in Monticello, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Berrien Edward (Knott) and Mary Helen Morris, Father-in-Law Milan Lemmenes.
He leaves behind his wife Angie Morris, and his two children, Gage and Gentry Morris, in Wakonda SD; brothers Ed Morris in Bartow FL and Hubert Morris in Auburndale FL; sisters Cindy (Russ) Varney in Thonotosassa FL and Cecelia (Bob) Beckner in Bartow FL; nieces, nephews, cousins; Mother-in-Law Barbara Lemmenes, Brother-in-Law Thomas (Cindy) Murphy in Wakonda, SD; and other family and friends. Gary deeply loved his family and friends.
Gary attended Bartow Senior High School where he graduated with the class of 1973. After graduation he began working as a lineman for the City of Bartow Electric Department. Gary further developed his career with the City of Lakeland Electric Department, where he retired after 20 years.
After retirement from the City of Lakeland, Gary moved to SD with his wife and son to be near his wife’s family. This is where Gary and Angie grew their family with the birth of their daughter, Gentry. Their family enjoyed camping and road trips to the National Parks and attractions across America.
Gary had a calling to be kind and generous anytime or anywhere he could. He was active with Dixie Youth Baseball as a student and adult; endeavoring to help youths benefit from life’s lessons learned in team sports. He remained active in his community much of his adult life coaching and playing team sports. He attended Baptist Churches in Florida and South Dakota.
Gary’s love for his career as a lineman led him to come out of retirement in 2008 to become a Powerline Instructor with Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa; from where he retired (again) in 2019.
For 12 years Gary took pride in training his students to be the safest and best lineman each could be; assisting in placing them in positions in their careers throughout America, and following through by helping them to relocate whenever possible.
We miss Gary. Our family is at Peace as we know he is at rest with our parents in God’s Eternal Love.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary Friday, August 12, at First Baptist Church of Bartow at 1:30pm, in Bartow Florida, 410 E Church St, Bartow, FL 33830.
Gary’s favorite foundations for donations are Highline Heroes Foundation C/O Tracy Moore, 5235 Paul Brown Rd, Lakeland Florida 33810 — for more information tracy@highlineheroes.com or contact Tracy @ 863-393-4317; also, the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Scholarship Fund, 920 Belmont Avenue, Mulberry, Florida, 33860-9154.
Flowers will be received at the First Baptist Church of Bartow on Thursday August 11th between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 14, 2022
Commented