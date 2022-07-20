Merva Sage Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Merva Sage, age 83 of Tyndall, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Sr. James Care Center in Yankton. Services are pending with Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall, www.goglinfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 15 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Elementary School Teacher - Gayville-Volin School District 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMatthew KellyYankton Co. Agrees To Settlement With Former Zoning AdministratorWynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting MinorBBB Scam Alert: Crafty New Scam Targeting Facebook Marketplace SellersTime For A ChangeA Little Help From His FriendsFitzsimmons To Coach At MMUPercy StielowFormer VHS Teacher Receives Suspended SentenceGary Morris Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Boneheads (24)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Letter: Wanted For Governor (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
