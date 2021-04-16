Delores M. Hauger, 89, of Mayfield died Friday, April 16, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at St. Columba Catholic Church in Mayfield with the Rev. Randy Phillips officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Delores’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield.
A public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service and rosary at 7 p.m.
Commented