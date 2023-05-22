A Funeral Mass for Dennis Hoilien, 70, of Pickstown, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes. The service will be livestreamed at stpaulstmark.com.

Rosary/Wake services will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at the St. Mark’s. Inurnment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Ipswich.