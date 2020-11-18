LAKE ANDES — Linda Bruner, 71, died at Lake Andes Healthcare Center in Lake Andes on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A private family memorial service will be at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes.
Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
Linda Bruner was born on September 22, 1949 to Edwin J. and Betty L. (Durham) Bruner in Pickstown, SD. She graduated from Geddes High School, then attended Nettleton College in Sioux Falls. She worked various jobs in Mitchell, Yankton and Pierre before moving to Sioux Falls where she worked for Premier Bank Card. She was a faithful donor to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. She enjoyed crocheting and reading. Linda died at Lake Andes Healthcare Center in Lake Andes at the age of 71.
She is survived by 3 children, Amy (Brian) Fox of Yankton, SD, Sara Hevle of Sioux Falls, SD, and Josh Bruner of Hawarden, IA, 9 grandchildren, Shelby (Coty) Alverson, Emily and Marliee Lentsch, Javin and Jackson Bruner, Merissa and Mickalya Hanzlik, and Adain Heimes, 5 great-grandchildren, Wesley and Grady Alverson, Kalvin Hanzlik, Jordann Spielmann and Rylan Cook, Parents, Edwin J. and Betty L. Bruner of Lake Andes, SD, brothers and sisters, John Bruner of Winfred, SD, Judy (Steve) Helser of Arvada, CO and Barry Bruner of Parker, CO, and son-in-law, Rich Heimes of Sioux Falls, SD.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Heimes.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 19, 2020
Commented