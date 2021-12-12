Marilyn Johansen Dec 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn Shirley (Geraldson) Johansen, age 83, of Wakonda passed away December 7, 2021, in Tomball, TX. Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Hansen Funeral Home, Irene. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Two Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify by family Updated Dec 10, 2021 More Jobs Jobs RN’s and LPN’s - Ability Building Services Dec 11, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeIn Her Will, Local Woman Leaves Lasting Gifts For The FutureLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeAngela MonclovaAngela MonclovaYankton CourtsLibrado MonclovaBetty SchemppDiane AkinsCatherine Charging Hawk Images CommentedLetter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (28)Letter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (26)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (4)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Men: Bulldogs Hold Off Lancers (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Cleaning Up Marne Creek (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
