Maryann Muller, 98, of Whiting, Iowa, formerly of Onawa, Iowa, passed away quietly on March 18, 2020 in Whiting, Iowa.
A private family mass will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St John’s Catholic Church, Onawa, Iowa with Father Michael Erpelding, Celebrant, officiating. A private family interment will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Constance, Nebraska.
Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Maryann was born Maryann Teresa Arens on February 1, 1922 in rural Crofton, Nebraska, the oldest of Joseph and Anna (Sheiffer) Arens. The family farmed and raised livestock. Maryann attended Catholic and public schools, graduating from Crofton High School in 1939. She attended Teachers College in Wayne, Nebraska. She also trained in nursing in Rochester, Minnesota but returned to Crofton to teach elementary school during the 1940s.
She met her husband, Raymond, at a dance in Bow Valley, Nebraska. They were engaged at Christmas 1948 and married February 14, 1949, in Crofton. Because of the heavy winter storms that year, she did not get to shop for a wedding gown, marrying in her ‘going away suit’ instead. They moved to a modest farm near Central City (Nebraska) and worked there until relocating to rural Onawa, Iowa in 1955 where they lived for 60 years, farming and raising their family.
Maryann enjoyed music, sewing, gardening, art, and was the farm’s bookkeeper. She worked alongside her husband on the farm and took pride in the family farm they built. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Onawa and the Rosary Society. She moved into the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting in 2015.
She is survived by her daughter, Pam (Jim) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandsons, Jonathon (Olathe, Kansas) and Ryan (University of Northern Iowa); a brother, Don Arens of Yankton, SD; a sister-in-law, Thelma Muller of Hornick, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Peterson of Norfolk, NE; a sister-in-law, Dolores Muller of Wausa, NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, Raymond; her son, Steven; brothers, Francis, Joseph, and Jimmy.
Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities or the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 19, 2020
