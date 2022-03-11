Maynard Yoder, 61, of Freeman, passed away March 9 at his home under hospice care.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Salem Mennonite (South) Church of rural Freeman.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 18, at the church with a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.