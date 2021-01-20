June E. Lange, 81, of Bow Valley, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Jan. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family (Sts. Peter and Paul) Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
Visitation will be on Sunday at church from 3-5 p.m. with a Vigil service at 4 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
