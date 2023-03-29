Stanley Schuch

Stanley John Schuch, age 90, of Tyndall, SD, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with Military Graveside rites by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183, the Pike-Wagner American Legion Post #2 and the SDARNGHG.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Stanley John Schuch, son of John and Lillian (Soukup) Schuch, was born November 2, 1932, in rural Tyndall, SD. He attended Clear Lake Grade School and later graduated from Tyndall High School. In 1953, Stanley enlisted in the Army, reaching the rank of Sergeant, serving in Japan and Korea. After his Army service, Stanley lived in Omaha where he worked for Enterprise Electric.
On July 15, 1957, Stanley married Rita Mae Cihak (daughter of Anton and Alice) at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Dante, SD. The couple moved from Omaha to the Tyndall area where they farmed for over 50 years. They raised five children: Arlene, Kevin, David, Renae and Janel.
Stanley was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, VFW, Wysuph School Board chairman, RC&D, South Central Water District. Stanley was a member and chairman of the Bon Homme Conservation Board for over 40 years and received the SDCD District Official Award of Excellence. He was also in the Endowment Century Club and the Crop Improvement Association.
Thankful for having shared his life are his best friend and wife, Rita; five children, Arlene (Todd) Wangsness, Kevin (Tersia) Schuch, David (Cindy) Schuch, Renae (Jonathon) Stelling, and Janel Schuch; grandchildren, Samuel, Matthew (Rachael), Andrew ( Alexandria), Alicia (Jacob), Danielle (Jon), Jeffrey (Grace), Ashley (Donnie), Faith (Greyson), Tara (Kyle), and Stefan (Marli); great-grandchildren, Braeden, Brynlee, Harper Jo, Henley Jo, Anthony, Norah, Bennet, and Hawkins; and one brother John.
He was preceded in death by granddaughter Rachel, parents John and Lillian, sister Irene, brothers, Stephen and James, mother- and father-in-law Anton and Alice and brother-in-law William.
Commented