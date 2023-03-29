Stanley Schuch
Courtesy Photo

Stanley John Schuch, age 90, of Tyndall, SD, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD, with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery with Military Graveside rites by the Kortan-Hatwan American Legion Post #183, the Pike-Wagner American Legion Post #2 and the SDARNGHG.