Stephen J. Noll, 80, of Vermillion, SD passed away at the Sanford Vermillion Care Center on April 2, 2022.
A public Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church on April 7, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a Wake beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022. Interment will follow immediately after mass at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Stephen was born in Vermillion, SD on January 13, 1942, to Roland and Ramona (Reiter) Noll. Stephen went to grade school in Lincoln and Pierre SD and graduated from Vermillion High School in 1961. Later he attended the University of South Dakota at Springfield.
Stephen entered the U.S Navy in June of 1961 during the Vietnam era, serving as Seaman 1st Class. He was honorably discharged in 1964. Stephen worked as a postal Clerk for USD for 37 years before retiring at the age of 62. He was a dedicated sports fan and enjoyed watching the Coyotes play any chance he could get. Stephen was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and the Eagles club since 1966.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland, and Ramona Noll.
Survivors include his sister, Jo’Ann (Noll) Davis (Gary Anglin) of Vermillion, SD; Brother David (Ellen) Noll of Sioux Falls, SD; Nieces, Aimee Mors, Heather Christensen, and Jennifer Kirsch; Nephews, Jeff Noll, and Shane Davis; grandnephews, Matthew and Michael Mors, Jackson and Edison Noll, Drake and Ayden Christensen, Orion, Zachary, and Oliver Kirsch.
Commented