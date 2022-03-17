Lisa Snoozy Mar 17, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Marie Snoozy, 45, of Yankton, died on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home.Arrangements are pending with the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: One room with private bath $450/month. Fully furnished $450 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Sales Associate - Yankton Rexall 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVernon ‘Skip’ VanderhuleMan Sentenced In THC IncidentMichele BosFuel Storage Sparks ConcernsDaily Record: ArrestsWagner VA Facility Out?Daily Record: ArrestsEighth-Seeded Cougars Win Class B TitleCol. John KittelsonLetter: ‘Infected’ Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (62)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: What They Feel (12)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
