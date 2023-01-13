David Staton

David A. Staton, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton followed by military honors by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Burial will be in the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.