David Staton

David A. Staton, age 74, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton followed by military honors by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791 of Yankton and the SD Army National Guard Funeral Honors. Burial will be in the South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
David was born July 5, 1948, in Benson, Minnesota to Ralph and Rita (McQuaid) Staton. He grew up in Clontarf, MN and attended school in Benson. Dave was then drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War and received many service medals. He served his country with pride. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Clontarf and started working for TCI Manufacturing in Benson. TCI expanded into Yankton and Dave moved here in 1974. In 1982, Dave met the love of his life, Alice Cap, along with a beautiful daughter whom he thought the world of. They spent their life together in Yankton. After about 25 years at TCI, Dave started working for Applied Engineering in Yankton. Dave always worked hard his entire life but after 25 years at Applied, he was forced to retire due to Parkinson’s disease which he developed from Agent Orange exposure during the war. Dave always kept busy, yet he never turned down an opportunity to help others. Later when his mother-in-law entered the nursing home, Dave would visit her daily. He was a proud member of the Yankton VFW. He enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting as well as golfing. He loved going fishing and treasured the fishing trips to Mobridge. Dave’s giving and caring heart was noticed by many. He will be greatly missed.
Dave is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Amanda “Tootsie” Rehurek; three sons: Chad (Joy) Staton, David (Mandy) Staton and Joshua (Rochelle) Staton; three grandchildren: Jordan (Lauren), Riley and River; seven brothers: Dennis, Jack (Deb), Mike, Joe, Jim, Mark (Jean), and Tom (Carol); one sister, Karen (Dennis) Geyer; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Anton and Lillian Cap; two brothers, Ralph and Ray; and three sisters-in-law.
