Dr. Wanda Schirtzinger Feb 10, 2022

Dr. Wanda Kay Schirtzinger, DH., 78, of Lake Andes went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at her home in rural Lake Andes, after a long battle with cancer and liver problems.A Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
