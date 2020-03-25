Arlene Ruby Schmiedt passed away March 24, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Due to recent regulations placed on public gatherings there will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in South Sioux City, Nebraska.
Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home has assisted the family with arrangements.
Arlene was born October 22nd, 1938 in Yankton, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Frank J. and Ina K. Pechan (Toczek) Hjelm. She graduated from Yankton High School in 1956 and the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1959.
She married Morris Ray Schmiedt on August 17th, 1959 in Yankton, South Dakota. She resided in Sioux City, Iowa until her husband was called into service during the Berlin Crisis, when they transferred to Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
She did private duty nursing at St. Vincent’s hospital, then public health nursing for Woodbury County. After that, she worked for doctors Wilson & Wilson. Arlene and Morrie moved to South Sioux City in 1962 where they raised a family and resumed working when they opened Schmiedt Pharmacy in 1979. She and her husband sold the pharmacy thirteen years later when they both began working for Family Pharmacy. In 2002, she retired.
She is survived by one daughter and five sons: Lisa and Todd Beacom, Papillion, NE. Michael P. Schmiedt (Mandie Orr and daughter Jaden), South Sioux City, NE. Steven and Susan Schmiedt, Waukee, IA. Thomas and DyAnn Schmiedt, Papillion, NE. David and Debra Schmiedt, Dakota Dunes, SD. And Jon Schmiedt, South Sioux City, NE. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Kristin (DJ) Smith, Shelby and Brittney Schmiedt; Nicole and Jake Schmiedt; Brian Schmiedt; Taylor and Ben Beacom; and Blake and Ella Schmiedt.
She is additionally survived by sisters Elaine Hauger, Joyce Zavadil, Josephine (JoBabe) Canfield, Kristi Nyberg, and sister-in-law Sherree Schmiedt, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Morris on November 26th, 2018, as well as parents Frank and Ina, sister Jo Ann Davis, brothers-in-law Linus Hauger, Stan Schmiedt, Erv Zavadil, and nephew Adam Zavadil.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 26, 2020
