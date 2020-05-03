Due to current health concerns, private services for James G. Odens, 79, of Avon are being held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield. The service will be live streamed at the Emmanuel Reformed Church YouTube site.
Friends and family are welcome to join the procession from church to the cemetery at approximately 11:30 a.m. to pay their respects. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Jim’s life at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Avon Ambulance.
