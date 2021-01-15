Ron Lancaster Jan 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ron Lancaster, 63, of Yankton died Jan. 13, 2021 at a Council Bluffs, Iowa, hospital. Memorial services are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom, Canyon Ridge, 1700 Locust, for elderly or persons with Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs South Dakota Human Services Center 32 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYSD Says Goodbye To Two Longtime AdministratorsMemories Of ‘Robbie’Larry TolzinNew HorizonsDaily Record: ArrestsBill SageYankton Area Under Blizzard WarningLocal Lawmakers Respond To Noem AddressBill SageRichard ‘Robbie’ Robinson Images Commented‘Playing With Fire’ With Our Democracy (14)Letter: Christmas Gifts (12)Letter: An Apology Owed (12)Letter: Holding Onto Hope (9)Letter: Oddities (6)Letter: Anticipation For Aquatics Center (5)Capitol Assault Was Act Of Terrorism, USD Prof Says (4)A Dark Wednesday: That Was Us (3)Letter: RINO Warning (3)An Alternative To Impeachment? (3) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
