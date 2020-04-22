Barbara J. Slaba, 70, of Wagner died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner.
Due to current health concerns, a private funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner. The public is welcome to join in procession to the cemetery if they choose to at approximately 2:30 p.m., but please stay in your vehicles.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
Commented