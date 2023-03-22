S. Madonna Schmitt

S. Madonna Schmitt

S. Madonna Schmitt, age 94, died on Monday, March 20, 2023.

A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, both in the Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.  