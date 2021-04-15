Richard D. Hovorka, age 89 of Tabor, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society — Tyndall.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall. Funeral services, officiated by Pastor Bill Van Gerpen, begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, also at Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall. Burial with military honors will take place at ZCBJ Cemetery, Tabor.
