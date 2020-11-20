Bonnie Albers passed away peacefully on November 11, at Dougherty Hospice Center in Sioux Falls, three days after her 88th birthday.
Bonnie was born in Jefferson, SD, on November 8, 1932, to Raymond and Mae (Vermillion) Girard. She graduated from Elk Point High School in 1951. After graduation, she took a job in Sioux City, IA, working for Morrie’s Clothing Store, and later worked in the Woodbury County Assessor’s office.
Bonnie married Leo “Digger” Albers on April 23, 1955, in Elk Point, SD. They made their home in Vermillion, SD, where Bonnie worked in the Clay County Treasurer’s office. Bonnie and Digger enjoyed playing cards with friends, and on many Saturday nights you’d find them dancing at the Eagles Club. They were long time members of Saint Agnes Catholic Church.
Bonnie had a long work history at the Clay County Courthouse. Beginning in 1970, after taking a few years off to raise her family, she worked in the clerk of courts office, moved into the treasurer’s office in 1975, and in 1990 transferred to the auditor’s office. She served as auditor for two terms, retiring in 1999. While elections were stressful and a lot of work, she said that she enjoyed the challenges. She also enjoyed her role as the official secretary of the Clay County Commission.
After retirement, Bonnie took several enjoyable trips with her husband, once with friends to visit the Black Hills and to witness the buffalo round up. Some of her most memorable travels include trips to Branson, MO, with her sisters for the shows and shopping — she didn’t say which she enjoyed more! Bonnie always cared about helping others, continued to use her talents by serving as treasurer of the VFW, and working with the Catholic Daughters. She enjoyed watching sports on television, and especially enjoyed following the golfers on the PGA tour.
Bonnie is survived by her four children; son Mark Albers and wife Connie of Northfield, MN, son Jerry Albers of Vermillion, daughter Patti and husband Mark Mollet of Burbank, SD, son Tim Albers and wife Traci of Lake Elmo, MN, eight grandchildren; Travis Taggart (and wife Gabi) of Vermillion, Tyler Stiefel (and wife Tanya) of Fargo, ND, Alex Albers (and wife Ginger) of Crested Butte, CO, Drew Albers of Boulder, CO, Jordan Stiefel of Fargo, ND, Isaac, Peter, and William Albers of Lake Elmo, MN, and two great-granddaughters, Addison and Paityn Taggart of Vermillion. Bonnie is also survived by her sisters Donna Christopherson of Tacoma, WA, Kaye Dempsey of Sioux City, IA, and Joyce Tramp of Waseca, MN, and brothers David (and Jean) Girard of Elk Point, SD, and Gary (and Helen) Girard of Manitowoc, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo “Digger” Albers, and two brothers, Robert Girard and Jerry Girard.
Bonnie was loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. A mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church, along with a celebration of life, will take place in the spring/summer of 2021. All memorials can be directed to St. Agnes Church in Vermillion, SD.
November 21, 2020
