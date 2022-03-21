Maxine Ann Pecka, formerly of Tyndall, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Majestic Bluffs nursing home in Yankton, South Dakota, at the age of 84.

Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until a 3:00 p.m. funeral service, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Burial will be in the Tyndall Cemetery.

Goglin Funeral Home, Tyndall www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family of Maxine Pecka.