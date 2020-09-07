Joyce Carda, 76, of Yankton died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Larry Regynski officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay and Joyce’s obituary page can be found at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Inurnment will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and video tribute at 7 p.m.
