Beverly (Amundson) Larsen

Beverly (Amundson) Sparks Larsen, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Beverly was born on September 29, 1935, in Irene, South Dakota to Pedar and Leontine (Oswald) Amundson. She grew up on a farm near Midway, South Dakota and attended school in Scotland and Irene, South Dakota. She graduated from Irene High School in 1954 and worked at Sunshine Foods in Yankton and also nannied for area families. She married Tom Sparks in 1957 and they lived in Yankton, where Beverly raised her family and babysat for her nieces, the neighborhood families and most recently for her great granddaughter. After Tom died, Beverly married Wilbur Larsen in 1985 and continued to live in Yankton.
Beverly was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Yankton VFW Auxiliary, the Women of the Moose, and The Center. She enjoyed playing pool in women’s league and with her son, Pat. She also enjoyed camping and playing games at The Center. She would often drive workers to The Center and also delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed being involved in her children’s lives, whether it was going to their sporting events or being their den mother in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts.
Survivors include her two sons: Michael (Sholeen) Larsen of Cherokee, Iowa and Patrick Sparks of Yankton, South Dakota; four grandchildren: Matthew Sparks, Rebecca Sparks, Tasha (Craig Bockholt) Anderson, and Mindy (Joe) Fischer; four great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Jakob, Journey, and Joseph; and one great-great-grandson, Henry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son, Kenneth Sparks and daughter-in-law, Linda Sparks.
