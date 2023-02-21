Beverly (Amundson) Larsen

Beverly (Amundson) Sparks Larsen, age 87, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, February 13, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Katie Ricke officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton City Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.