Vivian Estelle Donovan Hovden, age 93, Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Avera Medical Center.

Vivian was born April 1, 1929, at Volin, South Dakota. She was the fourth of five children born to Dennis and Marie Volin Donovan. Vivian was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wauconda, South Dakota. She graduated from Volin High School, where she was a majorette.