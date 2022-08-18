Vivian Estelle Donovan Hovden, age 93, Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Avera Medical Center.
Vivian was born April 1, 1929, at Volin, South Dakota. She was the fourth of five children born to Dennis and Marie Volin Donovan. Vivian was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wauconda, South Dakota. She graduated from Volin High School, where she was a majorette.
She married Cleo Hovden on March 1, 1949, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. They had three children, two boys and a girl.
She was a homemaker for many years. She was a great cook, but her passion was baking. She taught herself how to sew at a very early age and she continued to sew into her 70s when one day she said, “enough is enough.”
Her last job was at Wells Fargo Bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she met a lot of wonderful people, she kept up with many of them well after she left the job. She got great pleasure out of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would be so disappointed if she would have to miss a birthday party or holiday.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo; her parents; brothers, Velmer and Loraine; and her sisters, Margaret and Jeanne.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Marci) of Vermillion, SD, Suzanne Wamback of Sioux Falls, and Timothy (Jackie) of Yankton, SD; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorial funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sioux Falls, 2109 S 5th Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105. The family will be present to greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to one of her favorite charities, the American Heart Association, or the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
For more information, as well as the obituary and online registry, please visit Miller Funeral Home website, www.MillerFH.com.
