July 9, 1954-March 21, 2020
Bruce L. Schroeder, Vermillion, SD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Bruce was born to Laverna and Delbert Schroeder in Nebraska, the youngest of four children.
Bruce enjoyed his family, time outdoors, time with friends, Budweiser and Crown Royal.
Bruce is survived by his 3 children: Travis (Bekki) Schroeder, Todd Schroeder, Sara Vennard; 7 grandchildren: Ryan Schroeder, Elizabeth Heinen, Clayton Roberts, Isabelle, Isaac and Maxwell McGaugh, and Jaxon Newberg; his brother Les Schroeder and family, his sister Elva Kay Medrano and family, nephew Kenny Erickson and family.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Cathy, brother in law Richard, and a nephew Jamie.
Those of you who knew Bruce know that he didn’t want any funeral services; there will be a celebration of life at Bunyan’s at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 26, 2020
Commented